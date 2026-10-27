Kan updates its exit poll, with all 3 main channels now projecting 52 seats for Eisenkot-led bloc, 50 for PM’s

In its updated exit poll, the Kan public broadcaster lowers Naftali Bennett’s B’Yachad from 14 to 13 seats, with the Joint List gaining from 10 to 11.

This means that Kan, Channel 12 and Channel 13 now all project the pro-Netanyahu bloc to win 50 seats, the anti-Netanyahu bloc to get 52, and the Arab parties to win a whopping 18.