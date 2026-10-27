Eisenkot vows to replace Netanyahu as exit polls give opposition bloc narrow edge

Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot hails the initial exit polls as “a complete vote of no confidence in [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and the October 7 government by the Zionist majority and by most Israeli citizens.”

“If these are the final results, this is a victory for Israel’s responsible Zionist majority,” he writes on X.

Eisenkot pledges to act immediately to “implement the will of the people,” replace Netanyahu’s government, and establish “a Zionist government committed to universal conscription as soon as possible.”

The exit polls project Netanyahu’s Likud as the largest party, with 24-25 seats, followed closely by Yashar with 21-23. The opposition bloc holds a narrow edge over Netanyahu’s bloc, 52-50 in most exit polls, but neither side appears to have secured a Knesset majority or a clear path to forming a government.