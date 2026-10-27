Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Updated Channel 13 exit poll: Arab parties gain a seat, now at 18; Zionist opposition bloc down 1, to 52

Today, 10:57 pm
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In its updated exit poll, Channel 13 boosts the Arab parties by one seat to 18 seats, at the expense of the Zionist anti-Netanyahu bloc, which goes down from 53 to 52, further harming its chances of forming a majority coalition.

More specifically, Naftali Bennett’s B’Yachad goes down from 14 to 13 seats, with the Joint List strengthening from 10 to 11.

The pro-Netanyahu bloc stays at 50 seats.

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