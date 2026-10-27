Updated Channel 13 exit poll: Arab parties gain a seat, now at 18; Zionist opposition bloc down 1, to 52

In its updated exit poll, Channel 13 boosts the Arab parties by one seat to 18 seats, at the expense of the Zionist anti-Netanyahu bloc, which goes down from 53 to 52, further harming its chances of forming a majority coalition.

More specifically, Naftali Bennett’s B’Yachad goes down from 14 to 13 seats, with the Joint List strengthening from 10 to 11.

The pro-Netanyahu bloc stays at 50 seats.