Cheers at Yashar party headquarters as exit polls give opposition bloc the edge, though not a majority

As Hebrew media begin publishing exit polls, supporters of Gadi Eisenkot’s centrist Yashar cheer at the party’s headquarters in Tel Aviv as projections show the opposition bloc winning more seats than Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc.

The polls show Netanyahu’s Likud as the largest individual party, but neither bloc appears to have secured a Knesset majority or a clear path to forming a government.

Supporters wave Israeli and party flags and chant, “Bibi, go home” and “Who’s coming? The next prime minister!”