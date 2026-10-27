Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Cheers at Yashar party headquarters as exit polls give opposition bloc the edge, though not a majority

By Stav Levaton Today, 10:25 pm
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Stav Levaton is a military reporter for The Times of Israel

Activists celebrate at the Yashar party headquarters in Tel Aviv as exit polls show the opposition bloc winning more seats than Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc, on October 27, 2026. (Matan Siegel/Times of Israel)
Activists celebrate at the Yashar party headquarters in Tel Aviv as exit polls show the opposition bloc winning more seats than Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc, on October 27, 2026. (Matan Siegel/Times of Israel)

As Hebrew media begin publishing exit polls, supporters of Gadi Eisenkot’s centrist Yashar cheer at the party’s headquarters in Tel Aviv as projections show the opposition bloc winning more seats than Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc.

The polls show Netanyahu’s Likud as the largest individual party, but neither bloc appears to have secured a Knesset majority or a clear path to forming a government.

Supporters wave Israeli and party flags and chant, “Bibi, go home” and “Who’s coming? The next prime minister!”

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