Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Subdued mood at B’Yachad HQ as exit polls show party trailing Eisenkot’s Yashar

By Nava Freiberg Today, 10:32 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Nava Freiberg is The Times of Israel's deputy diplomatic correspondent.

A subdued atmosphere at Naftali Bennett's B'Yachad party headquarters in Tel Aviv on election night after exit polls are aired, October 27, 2026. (Nava Freiberg/Times of Israel)
A subdued atmosphere at Naftali Bennett's B'Yachad party headquarters in Tel Aviv on election night after exit polls are aired, October 27, 2026. (Nava Freiberg/Times of Israel)

A relatively subdued atmosphere overtakes Naftali Bennett’s B’Yachad party headquarters in Tel Aviv, as exit polls project the former prime minister’s party at 12-14 seats.

A modest crowd of a few dozen supporters, many of them young adults, gathers to watch the projections, with little celebration as the results come in. One woman can be seen crying while gazing at the estimations.

The exit polls project B’Yachad as falling well behind Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar — meaning the latter is highly likely to be the opposition bloc’s candidate for prime minister — even as the broader opposition bloc edges ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc, without securing a majority and with any path to a coalition unclear.

Party leaders Bennett and Yair Lapid are expected to arrive shortly.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.