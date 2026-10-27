Subdued mood at B’Yachad HQ as exit polls show party trailing Eisenkot’s Yashar

A relatively subdued atmosphere overtakes Naftali Bennett’s B’Yachad party headquarters in Tel Aviv, as exit polls project the former prime minister’s party at 12-14 seats.

A modest crowd of a few dozen supporters, many of them young adults, gathers to watch the projections, with little celebration as the results come in. One woman can be seen crying while gazing at the estimations.

The exit polls project B’Yachad as falling well behind Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar — meaning the latter is highly likely to be the opposition bloc’s candidate for prime minister — even as the broader opposition bloc edges ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc, without securing a majority and with any path to a coalition unclear.

Party leaders Bennett and Yair Lapid are expected to arrive shortly.