Yisrael Beytenu says activists attacked by Ben Gvir supporters in Netanya

Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu party says its activists were attacked in Netanya by individuals wearing shirts bearing the name of far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit party.

“They destroyed the party’s campaign stand, scattered its campaign materials and replaced them with Otzma Yehudit flyers,” the party says in a statement, adding that the assailants fled the scene.

“We strongly condemn the violence and demand that police identify the attackers and bring them to justice,” the party says, adding that the activists intend to file a police complaint.

אלימות בנתניה: פעילי ישראל ביתנו הותקפו באכזריות ועמדת המפלגה נהרסה פעילים של עוצמה יהודית, שלבשו חולצות של בן גביר, תקפו אותם, הרסו את עמדת המפלגה, העיפו את חומרי ההסברה והניחו במקומם פליירים של עוצמה יהודית. לאחר התקיפה נמלטו התוקפים מהמקום. הפעילים יגישו תלונה במשטרה. אנו… pic.twitter.com/oW2YhP7EOD — ישראל ביתנו (@Beytenu) October 27, 2026