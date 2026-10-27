Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Yisrael Beytenu says activists attacked by Ben Gvir supporters in Netanya

By Ariela Karmel Today, 8:30 pm
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Ariela Karmel is a political correspondent at The Times of Israel. She previously reported for Calcalist and Haaretz. She holds an MA in Middle Eastern and African History from Tel Aviv University and a BA in Political Science from the University of British Columbia.

Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu party says its activists were attacked in Netanya by individuals wearing shirts bearing the name of far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit party.

“They destroyed the party’s campaign stand, scattered its campaign materials and replaced them with Otzma Yehudit flyers,” the party says in a statement, adding that the assailants fled the scene.

“We strongly condemn the violence and demand that police identify the attackers and bring them to justice,” the party says, adding that the activists intend to file a police complaint.

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