Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Egyptian man who crossed into Israel overnight was nabbed 2 km from border fence — IDF probe

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 8:11 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

The Israeli military says the Egyptian national who infiltrated Israeli territory overnight was apprehended by troops some two kilometers from the border fence.

An initial military probe has found that the man was identified crossing the border fence by soldiers monitoring surveillance cameras at around 1:45 a.m.

The soldiers “maintained continuous surveillance” of the suspect until the incident ended, the military says.

Troops were dispatched to the scene and apprehended him, some two kilometers from the fence, “in an area far from communities and IDF bases,” according to the army.

He was then handed over to the Shin Bet security agency for questioning.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry claims the man has been “missing” since July and is “psychologically unstable.”

Incidents of people illegally crossing the Egyptian border into Israel have been relatively rare in recent years.

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