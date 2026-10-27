Voters in southern Israel’s Arava say they can’t reach polls due to flooding, road closures

Residents of the Arava region in southern Israel report being unable to reach their polling stations due to flooding caused by stormy weather.

The reports in Hebrew media come after heavy rain in the Arava desert and across much of southern Israel prompted the closure of Route 90 in both directions.

The flooding has prompted concern from residents of small towns, where voting ends at 8 p.m. rather than 10 p.m., that the roads will not reopen before polls close.

One resident of the Arava region tells Ynet that the Central Elections Committee has yet to respond to these concerns.