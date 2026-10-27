Egypt says working for return of ‘psychologically unstable’ citizen who crossed into Israel overnight

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry says it is working on taking necessary measures for the return of a citizen detained after crossing the border into Israel overnight.

In a statement, it says the individual in question has been “missing” since July and is “psychologically unstable.”

The IDF said earlier that an Egyptian national was detained by troops after crossing the border fence and entering the country.

He was spotted by soldiers monitoring surveillance cameras crossing the Egyptian border near the Israeli town of Nitzana.

Incidents of people illegally crossing the Egyptian border into Israel have been relatively rare in recent years.