Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026
Voter turnout among IDF soldiers at 68% as of 5 p.m., compared to 65% in 2022
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
Voter turnout among IDF soldiers stands at 68% as of 5 p.m., according to the military.
In the last election, in 2022, it was 65% at this hour.
The IDF began voting in the Knesset election a week ago, with 850 polling stations deployed at military bases across the country and beyond Israel’s borders, including at army posts in the Gaza Strip, Lebanon and Syria.
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