Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026
Trump says he’ll respect US midterm results ‘if they’re honest’
US President Donald Trump says he will respect the results of next week’s US midterm elections “if they’re honest elections,” in a fresh hint at baseless claims of mass voter fraud.
Speaking as he headed to Texas to campaign, Trump adds that he will work with Democrats if Republicans lose control of Congress, but warns that as president he has a “strong” veto on legislation.
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