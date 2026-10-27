Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Trump says he’ll respect US midterm results ‘if they’re honest’

By AFP Today, 5:58 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
US President Donald Trump speaks to media before boarding Air Force One, October 27, 2026, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
US President Donald Trump speaks to media before boarding Air Force One, October 27, 2026, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

US President Donald Trump says he will respect the results of next week’s US midterm elections “if they’re honest elections,” in a fresh hint at baseless claims of mass voter fraud.

Speaking as he headed to Texas to campaign, Trump adds that he will work with Democrats if Republicans lose control of Congress, but warns that as president he has a “strong” veto on legislation.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.