Singer said interrogated over incitement to kill leftists in video he claims is AI fake

A well-known Israeli singer was reportedly interrogated by police today over a video on social media that purported to show the artist saying “it’s a duty to put to death” left-wing voters.

The video also purportedly showed the singer saying that “even if we don’t win, we’ll win, because we’ll take the law into our own hands.”

The singer claims the video was an AI-generated fake.

Without identifying the suspect as a celebrity, police say in a statement that they interrogated a 62-year-old man from Holon on suspicion of inciting violence against “voters of a political party” in a video published on social media.

The suspect has been released under restrictive conditions, police say.