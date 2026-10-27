Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Shekel gains 1.2% against US dollar, hitting three-week high, amid record voter turnout

By Sharon Wrobel Today, 4:36 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Sharon Wrobel is a tech reporter for The Times of Israel

The shekel gains, hitting a three-week high against the US dollar amid record voter turnout as Israelis continue to cast their ballots in the national election.

The shekel appreciates more than 1.2% and is trading at NIS 3.0419 per dollar. It marks the local currency’s strongest value since October 6.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.