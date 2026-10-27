Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026
Shekel gains 1.2% against US dollar, hitting three-week high, amid record voter turnout
Sharon Wrobel is a tech reporter for The Times of Israel
The shekel gains, hitting a three-week high against the US dollar amid record voter turnout as Israelis continue to cast their ballots in the national election.
The shekel appreciates more than 1.2% and is trading at NIS 3.0419 per dollar. It marks the local currency’s strongest value since October 6.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here