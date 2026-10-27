Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Charedi Public reports voter intimidation, attacks on activists as campaign booth vandalized

By Stav Levaton Today, 3:14 pm
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Stav Levaton is a military reporter for The Times of Israel

Charedi Public chairman Moti Leitner says his party has received hundreds of reports of intimidation and harassment at polling stations, as videos show ultra-Orthodox youths vandalizing a booth manned by party activists in the West Bank settlement of Modiin Illit and setting campaign materials on fire.

“In recent hours, we have received a wave of reports of intimidation and bullying at polling stations, including the removal of [Charedi Public] ballot slips from polling stations, attacks on our activists and, even more seriously, threats against voters,” Leitner says.

He claims voters have been warned that if the party’s ballot slips are found in ballot boxes, their votes will be identified and they will face retaliation.

“We call on the Israel Police to get its act together and do its job,” Leitner says. “Otherwise, we will witness one of the most violent and fraudulent election campaigns in the ultra-Orthodox community.”

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