Charedi Public reports voter intimidation, attacks on activists as campaign booth vandalized

Charedi Public chairman Moti Leitner says his party has received hundreds of reports of intimidation and harassment at polling stations, as videos show ultra-Orthodox youths vandalizing a booth manned by party activists in the West Bank settlement of Modiin Illit and setting campaign materials on fire.

“In recent hours, we have received a wave of reports of intimidation and bullying at polling stations, including the removal of [Charedi Public] ballot slips from polling stations, attacks on our activists and, even more seriously, threats against voters,” Leitner says.

He claims voters have been warned that if the party’s ballot slips are found in ballot boxes, their votes will be identified and they will face retaliation.

“We call on the Israel Police to get its act together and do its job,” Leitner says. “Otherwise, we will witness one of the most violent and fraudulent election campaigns in the ultra-Orthodox community.”

פעילים של מפלגת הציבור החרדי הותקפו מחוץ לקלפי במודיעין עילית על ידי עשרות צעירים חרדים. העמדה של המפלגה הושחתה וחומרי ההסברה הועלו באש.

איפה המשטרה? @IL_police pic.twitter.com/p1m27zqNWG — אהרן רבינוביץ (@AronRabino1) October 27, 2026