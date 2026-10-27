Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026
Prison service says voter turnout among prisoners stands at 68.1% as of 2 p.m.
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
Voter turnout among eligible prisoners stands at 68.1% as of 2 p.m., according to the Israel Prison Service.
The IPS says voting at its facilities across the country is proceeding as usual.
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