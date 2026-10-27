Voter turnout at 44.9% as of 2 p.m., highest recorded turnout for that hour

Voter turnout stood at 44.9% as of 2 p.m., according to the Central Elections Committee, up from 38.9% at the same time in the 2022 election.

It is the highest turnout at this hour since hourly numbers were first recorded in 1973, with over three million people having voted. The previous record at 2 p.m. was in 1988, 2.7 percent points lower than in 2026.

“We have surpassed all the records kept by the Central Elections Committee. There hasn’t been such a nationwide voter turnout since 1973,” says Dean Livne, acting director general of the Central Elections Committee.