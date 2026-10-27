Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Voter turnout at 44.9% as of 2 p.m., highest recorded turnout for that hour

Today, 3:04 pm
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Dean Livne, acting director general of the Central Elections Committee, announces record-high 44.9% turnout as of 2 p.m. on election day, October 27, 2026. (CEC)
Dean Livne, acting director general of the Central Elections Committee, announces record-high 44.9% turnout as of 2 p.m. on election day, October 27, 2026. (CEC)

Voter turnout stood at 44.9% as of 2 p.m., according to the Central Elections Committee, up from 38.9% at the same time in the 2022 election.

It is the highest turnout at this hour since hourly numbers were first recorded in 1973, with over three million people having voted. The previous record at 2 p.m. was in 1988, 2.7 percent points lower than in 2026.

“We have surpassed all the records kept by the Central Elections Committee. There hasn’t been such a nationwide voter turnout since 1973,” says Dean Livne, acting director general of the Central Elections Committee.

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