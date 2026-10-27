Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026
Colombia announces withdrawal from Hague Group, citing body’s actions against Israel
Colombia’s government says it will withdraw as a member state and co-chair of The Hague Group of countries, citing the body’s actions against Israel.
The Hague Group of countries says it seeks to uphold international law and processes, including the International Criminal Court warrants against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes in Gaza.
“Colombia officially requested its withdrawal from the Hague Group — a group created to isolate and attack Israel — and we reject that approach,” says government spokesperson Miller Soto in a video shared on X.
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