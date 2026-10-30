Saudi-led coalition says it destroyed drone fired by Yemen’s Houthis over Mecca

The Saudi-led coalition intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by Yemen’s Houthis in the Mecca region, the coalition says in a statement.

The reported incident is the latest in a series of cross-border attacks by the Iran-aligned Houthis on Saudi Arabia, involving drones and missiles targeting military installations, airports and energy infrastructure.

There was no immediate comment from the Houthis. The group has repeatedly denied targeting Mecca and Medina, Islam’s two holiest cities, rejecting previous Saudi-led coalition accusations that it had launched drones towards the cities.