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Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives in US for G20 meeting

By AFP Today, 6:00 am
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Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov walks for a meeting with China's President Xi Jinping, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China Wednesday, April 15, 2026. (Iori Sagisawa/Pool Photo via AP)
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov walks for a meeting with China's President Xi Jinping, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China Wednesday, April 15, 2026. (Iori Sagisawa/Pool Photo via AP)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives in the United States to attend a meeting of G20 foreign ministers in Atlanta, state-owned TASS news agency reports.

Moscow said yesterday that Lavrov would use his speech there to argue against international sanctions. It comes ahead of fresh talks between officials from Moscow, Kyiv and Washington on trying to broker an end to the Ukraine war.

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