Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, October 30, 2026
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives in US for G20 meeting
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives in the United States to attend a meeting of G20 foreign ministers in Atlanta, state-owned TASS news agency reports.
Moscow said yesterday that Lavrov would use his speech there to argue against international sanctions. It comes ahead of fresh talks between officials from Moscow, Kyiv and Washington on trying to broker an end to the Ukraine war.
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