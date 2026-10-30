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Blockchain analysis firm: North Korea behind Binance crypto theft; $6.3 billion stolen

By Reuters Today, 7:06 am
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North Korean hackers were behind a $6.3 billion raid on cryptocurrency exchange Binance, according to US blockchain analysis firm TRM Labs.

“An attacker moved approximately $6.36 billion out of Binance wallets on ten blockchains, most of it in about 20 minutes,” TRM Labs says in a blog post on its website.

“TRM attributes the attack to TraderTraitor, North Korea’s elite hacking unit, based on robust on and off-chain intelligence. We make this judgment with high confidence.”

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