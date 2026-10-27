Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Netanyahu warns once again of Arab voters ‘racing to the ballots,’ accuses Ra’am operatives of ‘trying to steal the election from us’

By Lazar Berman Today, 1:12 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a election day video, October 27, 2026. (Screenshot/Likud)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a election day video, October 27, 2026. (Screenshot/Likud)

Dusting off a controversial playbook from previous elections, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warns that Arab voters in the south are “racing to the ballots.”

In a video to Likud voters, Netanyahu claims that “they are trying to steal the election from us,” referring to three Ra’am operatives who were arrested on suspicion of bribing voters.

“It’s serious,” he says. “It’s criminal. They will reach every single person. You have been warned.”

He warns that Arab voter rates in the Negev are far higher than those of Jews, without explaining where he got those statistics from. “You must go out and vote,” he urges.

“You also must race to the ballot,” he says.

“No beach, no barbecue, everyone goes out to vote Likud.”

“What hangs in the balance is the future of our Jewish state,” he says, warning that a victory by opposition Zionist and Arab parties “will bring an end to the Jewish state as we know it.”

Netanyahu has sent out multiple social media posts in the past hour, warning of ostensible high turnout on the left and among Arab voters and low turnout on the right.

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