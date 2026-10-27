Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Casting ballot, Eisenkot vows to set Israel ‘on a new path’

By Stav Levaton Today, 2:11 pm
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Stav Levaton is a military reporter for The Times of Israel

Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot casts his ballot in the 2026 Knesset election, alongside his wife, Hannah, October 27, 2026. (Yashar)
Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot casts his ballot in the 2026 Knesset election, alongside his wife, Hannah, October 27, 2026. (Yashar)

Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot casts his ballot in Herzliya, accompanied by his wife, Hannah, and other family members, as supporters greet him with chants of “Who’s coming? The next prime minister!” and “Gadi, Gadi, Gadi!”

Some in the crowd chant “Bibi, Bibi, Bibi,” referring to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by his nickname.

“We are setting Israel on a new path,” Eisenkot says after voting. “We will be worthy of your trust. I promise.”

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