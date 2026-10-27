Casting ballot, Eisenkot vows to set Israel ‘on a new path’

Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot casts his ballot in Herzliya, accompanied by his wife, Hannah, and other family members, as supporters greet him with chants of “Who’s coming? The next prime minister!” and “Gadi, Gadi, Gadi!”

Some in the crowd chant “Bibi, Bibi, Bibi,” referring to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by his nickname.

“We are setting Israel on a new path,” Eisenkot says after voting. “We will be worthy of your trust. I promise.”

עכשיו מקלפי ההצבעה בהרצליה ???????? pic.twitter.com/GqVGFKGg8L — Gadi Eisenkot – גדי איזנקוט (@gadi_eisenkot) October 27, 2026