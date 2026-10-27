Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Ben Gvir, in Arab city, calls on supporters to vote to counter Arab Israelis’ ‘crazy voting rate’

By Noam Lehmann Today, 2:35 pm
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National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir delivers a video statement from the Arab city of Kafr Qassem, calling on supporters to vote for his Otzma Yehudit party to counter the “crazy voting rate” in Arab communities.

“Now it’s up to you. If you want this country to stay Jewish and Zionist, if you don’t want it to be in the hands of Mansour Abbas and Ahmad Tibi, go out and vote,” Ben Gvir says, referring to the leader of the Arab-majority party Ra’am and a member of the Joint List, respectively.

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