Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Daughter says 94-year-old father insisted on voting, died after returning from polling station

Today, 2:43 pm
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Israel Kreis, 94, dies after returning home from voting, his daughter tells the Ynet news site.

His daughter, Shirley, tells Ynet that she took her father, a Ramat Gan resident, to the polling station after he insisted on going to vote for Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot.

“I took him by car to vote, and on the way back, as soon as he got out of the car, he collapsed and died at the entrance to the building,” Shirley says.

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