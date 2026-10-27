Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Voter turnout among IDF soldiers stands at 48%, over 3 points higher than in 2022

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 2:23 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

IDF troops vote in Israel's national elections at a military base in the Gaza Strip, in a handout photo published on October 26, 2026. (Israel Defense Forces)
IDF troops vote in Israel's national elections at a military base in the Gaza Strip, in a handout photo published on October 26, 2026. (Israel Defense Forces)

Voter turnout among IDF soldiers stands at 48% as of 1 p.m., according to the military.

In the last election, in 2022, it was 44.4% at this hour.

The IDF began voting in the national election a week ago, with 850 polling stations deployed at military bases across the country and beyond Israel’s borders.

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