Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Bedouin town of al-Atawneh tops turnout rate, with 64.1% of voters casting ballots

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 2:22 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Israelis stand in line to cast their ballots at a polling station during the general election, October 27, 2026. (Liron Moldovan/FLASH90)
Israelis stand in line to cast their ballots at a polling station during the general election, October 27, 2026. (Liron Moldovan/FLASH90)

While overall voter turnout across the country stands at 31.5% as of noon, some towns have recorded much higher rates, according to data from the Central Elections Committee.

Topping the list is the Bedouin community of al-Atawneh in the Negev Desert, near Hura, where 64.1% of eligible voters had cast their ballots by noon. A total of 75 votes had been cast in al-Atawneh.

Many other small towns have similarly high turnout rates, reaching nearly 50%.

Among larger cities, outliers include Rahat, with a turnout of 39.9%, or 11,972 votes, and Modiin, with 36.7%, or 22,720 votes.

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