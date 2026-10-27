Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026
Bedouin town of al-Atawneh tops turnout rate, with 64.1% of voters casting ballots
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
While overall voter turnout across the country stands at 31.5% as of noon, some towns have recorded much higher rates, according to data from the Central Elections Committee.
Topping the list is the Bedouin community of al-Atawneh in the Negev Desert, near Hura, where 64.1% of eligible voters had cast their ballots by noon. A total of 75 votes had been cast in al-Atawneh.
Many other small towns have similarly high turnout rates, reaching nearly 50%.
Among larger cities, outliers include Rahat, with a turnout of 39.9%, or 11,972 votes, and Modiin, with 36.7%, or 22,720 votes.
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