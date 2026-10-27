Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026
Man shot dead, another moderately wounded in Tayibe, police say
A man was killed and another was moderately wounded in a shooting in the central Arab town of Tayibe a short while ago, police say.
The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation, and there currently does not appear to be any link to the election, police add.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here