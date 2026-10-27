Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Man shot dead, another moderately wounded in Tayibe, police say

By Noam Lehmann Today, 2:17 pm
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A man was killed and another was moderately wounded in a shooting in the central Arab town of Tayibe a short while ago, police say.

The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation, and there currently does not appear to be any link to the election, police add.

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