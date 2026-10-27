Regev echoes Netanyahu’s unsubstantiated claims of election theft amid high voter turnout

Likud Transportation Minister Miri Regev echoes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s unsubstantiated allegations of election fraud, claiming that unnamed actors are attempting to steal the election.

“They’re trying to steal the election and the country from us,” Regev declares in a post on X, urging supporters to vote. “It’s either the right or Palestine.”

Her comments follow Netanyahu’s warning that Arab voters are “racing to the ballots” and his claim that “they are trying to steal the election from us,” reviving a familiar campaign tactic of stoking fears over Arab voter turnout.

The allegations come despite the Central Elections Committee saying there is no evidence of systematic election fraud or vote tampering.

Likud ministers and their allies have expressed alarm over reports of high turnout in Arab communities, including Rahat, and, they say, low turnout in Likud strongholds.

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זה או ימין או פלסטין ???????? pic.twitter.com/sAJQxPLDjZ — מירי רגב (@regev_miri) October 27, 2026