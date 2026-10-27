Elections committee bars UTJ from tracking voters after report of violation

Central Elections Committee chairman Justice Noam Sohlberg issues an interim order prohibiting the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party and its representatives at polling stations from tracking the number of people who have voted in today’s election.

The order follows a petition filed by the Movement for Quality Government in Israel, a nonprofit that promotes democracy and good governance in Israel.

Earlier, Channel 13 reported that UTJ had instructed its representatives at polling stations to track and report which voters had cast their ballots and which had yet to vote, using handwritten records, in violation of a High Court of Justice ruling issued last month.

Sohlberg orders UTJ to submit its response to the petition by 2:15 p.m.