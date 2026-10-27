Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

IDF: Troops kill Palestinian terrorist who crossed Gaza’s Yellow Line

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 1:28 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

The IDF says troops killed a Palestinian terror operative who crossed the “Yellow Line” in the southern Gaza Strip earlier today.

“Immediately after the identification, the forces eliminated the terrorist to remove the threat,” the army says.

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