Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026
IDF: Troops kill Palestinian terrorist who crossed Gaza’s Yellow Line
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
The IDF says troops killed a Palestinian terror operative who crossed the “Yellow Line” in the southern Gaza Strip earlier today.
“Immediately after the identification, the forces eliminated the terrorist to remove the threat,” the army says.
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