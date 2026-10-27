Amid high turnout, election committee says polling stations will stay open after 10 p.m. if people are waiting in line

Dean Livne, acting director general of the Central Elections Committee, says polling stations will remain open after 10 p.m. if people are still waiting in line to vote.

The voting stations opened at 7 a.m. and are set to close at 10 p.m.

“At many polling stations, there are lines. When you reach a high voter turnout, there will always be lines,” Livne says in an update from the CEC’s command center at the Knesset.

“We promise, everyone will vote. If there is a line at 10 p.m., the polling stations will continue to operate until everyone who arrived by 10 p.m. has voted. There is no need to worry,” he says.