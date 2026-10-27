Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Amid high turnout, election committee says polling stations will stay open after 10 p.m. if people are waiting in line

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 1:22 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Dean Livne, acting director general of the Central Elections Committee, issues an update from the CEC's command center at the Knesset, October 27, 2026. (Screenshot: Central Elections Committee)
Dean Livne, acting director general of the Central Elections Committee, issues an update from the CEC's command center at the Knesset, October 27, 2026. (Screenshot: Central Elections Committee)

Dean Livne, acting director general of the Central Elections Committee, says polling stations will remain open after 10 p.m. if people are still waiting in line to vote.

The voting stations opened at 7 a.m. and are set to close at 10 p.m.

“At many polling stations, there are lines. When you reach a high voter turnout, there will always be lines,” Livne says in an update from the CEC’s command center at the Knesset.

“We promise, everyone will vote. If there is a line at 10 p.m., the polling stations will continue to operate until everyone who arrived by 10 p.m. has voted. There is no need to worry,” he says.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.