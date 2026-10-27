Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

CEC says no evidence of systematic ballot tampering after complaints from multiple parties

By Ariela Karmel Today, 12:34 pm
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Ariela Karmel is a political correspondent at The Times of Israel. She previously reported for Calcalist and Haaretz. She holds an MA in Middle Eastern and African History from Tel Aviv University and a BA in Political Science from the University of British Columbia.

Voting slips at a polling station in Jerusalem during the general election, October 27, 2026. (Rachel Alroey/FLASH90)
Voting slips at a polling station in Jerusalem during the general election, October 27, 2026. (Rachel Alroey/FLASH90)

The Central Elections Committee (CEC) says there is no evidence of systematic tampering with ballot slips, despite a growing number of complaints from political parties alleging irregularities at polling stations across the country.

“Contrary to claims circulating online, there are currently no indications of systematic tampering with ballot slips,” the committee says, adding that individual reports are being addressed immediately.

The statement comes after several parties, including Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar, Naftali Bennett’s B’Yachad, Ofer Winter’s People of Israel, Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu, Mansour Abbas’s Ra’am, and Yoaz Hendel’s Reservists-Economic party, reported alleged irregularities, including missing or defaced ballot slips and other suspected attempts to interfere with voting.

The CEC urges the public to rely on its official channels for updates.

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