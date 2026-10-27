CEC says no evidence of systematic ballot tampering after complaints from multiple parties

The Central Elections Committee (CEC) says there is no evidence of systematic tampering with ballot slips, despite a growing number of complaints from political parties alleging irregularities at polling stations across the country.

“Contrary to claims circulating online, there are currently no indications of systematic tampering with ballot slips,” the committee says, adding that individual reports are being addressed immediately.

The statement comes after several parties, including Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar, Naftali Bennett’s B’Yachad, Ofer Winter’s People of Israel, Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu, Mansour Abbas’s Ra’am, and Yoaz Hendel’s Reservists-Economic party, reported alleged irregularities, including missing or defaced ballot slips and other suspected attempts to interfere with voting.

The CEC urges the public to rely on its official channels for updates.