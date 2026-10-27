Shin Bet chief says elections going ‘well so far’ during visit to CEC command center

Shin Bet chief David Zini visits the Central Elections Committee’s command center at the Knesset, touring its departments alongside committee chairman Justice Noam Sohlberg and acting director general Dean Livne to observe how the election is being conducted across the country.

During the visit, Sohlberg thanks Zini for the Shin Bet’s assistance in preparing for the election, saying, “When the elections came around, you gave us the attention we very much needed, and for that, thank you.”

Zini says election day has proceeded “well so far,” adding that “this should not be taken for granted.”

“Voter turnout is high, and we can confidently tell the citizens of Israel that the elections are being monitored and conducted in a proper and inspiring manner,” he says after touring the facility.