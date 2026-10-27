Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Father of slain soldier Itay Chen called ‘traitor’ outside polling station

By Stav Levaton Today, 12:30 pm
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Stav Levaton is a military reporter for The Times of Israel

Ruby Chen, the father of Staff Sgt. Itay Chen, who was killed during the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, onslaught, is verbally accosted outside a polling station in Netanya while holding a photograph of his fallen son.

Video of the encounter shows Chen standing alongside another man wearing a sticker promoting Naftali Bennett’s B’Yachad party, as a voter confronts Chen, repeatedly calling him a “traitor” and making obscene gestures toward him.

Chen’s son, a 19-year-old Israeli-American soldier, was killed on October 7 while battling the Hamas invasion of southern Israel, and his body was taken captive to Gaza before being returned by Hamas on November 4, 2025.

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