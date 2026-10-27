Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026
Voter turnout at 31.5% as of noon, highest at this hour since 1973 election
Voter turnout stood at 31.5% as of noon, according to the Central Elections Committee, up from 28.4% at the same time in the 2022 election.
It is the highest turnout at this hour since 1973, in the first election held after the Yom Kippur War.
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