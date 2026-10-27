In reversal, Holland pulls out of Eurovision; Dutch broadcaster cites ‘sensitivities’ over Israel

The Netherlands will not participate in next year’s Eurovision Song Contest, its broadcaster NPO says in an apparent reversal, citing “sensitivities” over Israel’s participation.
“We have known for some time that Israel’s participation elicits various reactions in society and causes discussion and division… therefore, after consultation with the Board of Broadcasters, the NPO has decided to forgo participation in 2027,” Jurre Bosman, NPO’s media director, says in a statement.
Jet de Ranitz, NPO’s executive chairman, acknowledges this would disappoint many Dutch Eurovision fans and stresses that the contest will still be aired on the public channels.
However, he says: “We must conclude that it is currently too early to participate in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2027.”
“Due to the sensitivities surrounding the themes currently at play, we have decided to take a step back for the time being,” added De Ranitz.
Last month, the NPO umbrella public broadcaster said it had decided to “carefully” return to the 2027 contest after “extensive discussions” with the European Broadcasting Union, noting that the “sensitivities have not gone away” that led to the initial boycott.
It is unclear what led to the reversal.
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