Syria condemns Jordan’s airstrikes as ‘unacceptable violation’ of airspace

DAMASCUS, Syria — Syria condemns strikes on the country’s south by Jordan a day earlier that Amman said targeted the Islamic State jihadist group in retaliation for a deadly church attack last week.

A Foreign Ministry statement expresses “condemnation and rejection, in the strongest terms,” calling the strike “an unacceptable violation and breach of Syrian airspace without any prior coordination.” It also says the attack was “a blatant violation of the principles of good-neighborliness and Syrian national sovereignty.”