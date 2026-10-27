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Report finalized on why Iranian warships took part in drill off South Africa’s coast against President Ramaphosa’s orders

By AP Today, 11:38 am
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The Iranian navy ship Naghdi is seen docked at Simon's Town Harbour in Cape Town, South Africa, January 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht)
The Iranian navy ship Naghdi is seen docked at Simon's Town Harbour in Cape Town, South Africa, January 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht)

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — A report into why Iranian warships took part in naval drills off South Africa’s coast this year against the instructions of South Africa’s president has been finalized, his office says.

The report has been received by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa but will remain confidential while he reviews it, his office says in a statement.

The participation of Iran in drills also involving Chinese and Russian ships off Cape Town in January came at a time of heightened tensions between the United States and Iran, and sparked harsh US criticism of South Africa for allowing Iranian warships to take part.

The drills took place during mass protests in Iran and a crackdown that killed more than 7,000 people. The US and Israel launched military strikes against Iran a month later to start the war.

Ramaphosa ordered the investigation, led by a retired judge, in February, saying there was a “failure to heed the instruction” that Iranian vessels that had already traveled to South Africa for the planned exercises not take part.

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