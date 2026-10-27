Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Hendel’s Reservists joins growing list of parties reporting ballot irregularities

By Ariela Karmel Today, 12:02 pm
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Ariela Karmel is a political correspondent at The Times of Israel. She previously reported for Calcalist and Haaretz. She holds an MA in Middle Eastern and African History from Tel Aviv University and a BA in Political Science from the University of British Columbia.

Reservists-Economic Party chairman Yoaz Hendel and his co-chairman Yaron Zelekha speak in Modiin, October 20, 2026 (Reservists-Economic Party)
Reservists-Economic Party chairman Yoaz Hendel and his co-chairman Yaron Zelekha speak in Modiin, October 20, 2026 (Reservists-Economic Party)

Yoaz Hendel’s Reservists-Economic Party says it has filed a complaint with the Central Elections Committee over reports of missing and defaced ballot slips at several polling stations, joining a growing list of parties reporting alleged voting irregularities.

“After Likud’s fake news campaign, we received numerous complaints about our ballot slips being defaced or removed,” Hendel says, urging voters to ensure that slips bearing his party’s letters Dalet-Yud (די) are available.

“The forces trying to bring us down will not succeed,” he adds. “The reservists who saved the country will save it again now. We will establish a Zionist government in spite of them.”

The complaint follows similar reports from Ofer Winter’s People of Israel party, Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party, and Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu party, which have also appealed to the CEC.

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