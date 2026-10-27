Hendel’s Reservists joins growing list of parties reporting ballot irregularities

Yoaz Hendel’s Reservists-Economic Party says it has filed a complaint with the Central Elections Committee over reports of missing and defaced ballot slips at several polling stations, joining a growing list of parties reporting alleged voting irregularities.

“After Likud’s fake news campaign, we received numerous complaints about our ballot slips being defaced or removed,” Hendel says, urging voters to ensure that slips bearing his party’s letters Dalet-Yud (די) are available.

“The forces trying to bring us down will not succeed,” he adds. “The reservists who saved the country will save it again now. We will establish a Zionist government in spite of them.”

The complaint follows similar reports from Ofer Winter’s People of Israel party, Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party, and Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu party, which have also appealed to the CEC.