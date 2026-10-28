Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 28, 2026
Gap between blocs starts narrowing as more ballots counted
With 32.5% of ballot boxes counted as of 4:51 a.m., partial results published by the Central Elections Committee give the pro-Netanyahu bloc 59 seats and the anti-Netanyahu bloc 46, after earlier results gave the former a majority of the Knesset’s 120 seats.
Parties currently below the 3.25% threshold: Reservists (2.7%), People of Israel (1.8%) and Charedi Public (0.3%).
The results are partial and will change as counting continues. Votes cast in double envelopes, including those of soldiers, are counted later.
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