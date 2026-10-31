Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, October 30, 2026
Polish president enters court blocked by police — presidency
Polish President Karol Nawrocki enters the country’s constitutional court, which was blocked by police in a clash between the centrist government and the nationalist right, his chief of staff says.
“President Karol Nawrocki, accompanied by the First President of the Supreme Court, Zbigniew Kapinski, entered the Constitutional Tribunal building,” Pawel Szefernaker writes on X.
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