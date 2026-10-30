Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 30, 2026

Hasan Piker compares Michigan Jewish voters to Ku Klux Klan ahead of El-Sayed Senate race

By Luke Tress 30 October 2026, 11:04 pm
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Luke Tress is The Times of Israel's New York correspondent.

Hasan Piker speaks at a campaign rally for Abdul El-Sayed, a progressive candidate in the Democratic primary for US Senate in Michigan, April 7, 2026, at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Hasan Piker speaks at a campaign rally for Abdul El-Sayed, a progressive candidate in the Democratic primary for US Senate in Michigan, April 7, 2026, at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

The anti-Zionist streamer Hasan Piker compares Jewish voters in Michigan to the Ku Klux Klan ahead of a pivotal Senate race in the state.

Piker is a prominent figure in the Senate race, having campaigned with Democrat Abdul El-Sayed, who is facing Republican Mike Rogers in the Tuesday vote. El-Sayed has come under significant fire for campaigning with Piker due to Piker’s history of extremist rhetoric.

Piker, speaking on a livestream, comments on El-Sayed campaigners who are canvassing in a Jewish neighborhood outside Detroit.

He describes the effort as “the wildest door-knocking operation” that is trying to convince “one of the more Zionist, wealthy districts in the country to vote for a Muslim anti-Zionist.”

“This is the equivalent of going to that, like, Klan, KKK neighborhood to stump for a Black candidate,” he says. “The supremacist attitude underlying in their worldview is identical.”

“If you are pro-Israel to the degree that you are making a big fuss about never voting for Abdul El-Sayed, a Muslim anti-Zionist, yes, it is the equivalent, the racial equivalent,” he says. “It’s racial supremacy. It’s Jewish supremacy.”

The area’s representative in the Michigan state government, Noah Arbit, says: “This kind of insane, unhinged, repugnant and hateful rhetoric threatens every single one of us in West Bloomfield. It is this kind of rhetoric that radicalizes people and incites them to violence.”

One of Jewish voters’ primary complaints about El-Sayed is that he equivocated about an attempted terror attack on a synagogue and preschool in West Bloomfield by stating, “Hurt people hurt people.”

El-Sayed came under fire earlier this week when Piker’s uncle, Cenk Uygur, another prominent media figure, posted a campaign advertisement for El-Sayed that blamed Israel for food prices in the US.

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