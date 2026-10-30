Al Jazeera airs unseen Hamas video from meeting of top commanders, all of whom have since been killed by Israel

Hamas airs previously unseen footage of the terror group’s leaders in the Gaza Strip from several years before the October 7 war, via its Qatari mouthpiece Al Jazeera.

One image broadcast on Al Jazeera’s “The Hidden Is More Immense” documentary series, and published shortly after by Hamas on its Telegram channel, shows top commanders in the terror group’s military wing gathering in a tunnel.

The photo shows Mohammed Deif, then commander of Hamas’s military wing, sitting on a bed at the end of an underground room, with the rest of Al-Qassam Brigade’s leadership, including department heads and brigade commanders, on a carpet.

All those seen in the photo have since been killed by Israel, including Deif, Marwan Issa, Raad Saad, Mohammed Shabana, Mohammed Sinwar, Ahmed Ghandour, Ayman Nofal, Rafa Salama, Izz al-Din al-Haddad, Mohammed Odeh, Hakam al-Issa, Raed Thabet, Ghazi Abu Tamaa and Bassem Issa.

The image was taken sometime prior to May 2021, as Bassem Issa, then commander of the Gaza City Brigade, was killed during the 11-day war that month, known in Israel as Guardian of the Walls.

One video aired by Al Jazeera shows the moments the commander of Hamas’s rocket array, Ayman Siam, ordered the launching of rockets at Israel on May 10, 2021, and another clip shows Yahya Sinwar during the 11-day war.

Hamas regularly releases footage via Qatari news channel Al Jazeera.