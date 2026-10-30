Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 30, 2026

Poland suspends chief justice of constitutional court, sparking protests

By AFP 30 October 2026, 10:54 pm
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Police officers stand behind the fence with a rosary hanging on it as protesters gather outside the headquarters of Poland’s Constitutional Court in Warsaw after police blocked access to the court building on October 30, 2026. (Wojtek RADWANSKI/AFP)
Police officers stand behind the fence with a rosary hanging on it as protesters gather outside the headquarters of Poland’s Constitutional Court in Warsaw after police blocked access to the court building on October 30, 2026. (Wojtek RADWANSKI/AFP)

Riot police deploy around Poland’s constitutional court and President Karol Nawrocki calls off an African visit after the suspension of its chief justice in a battle between the centrist government and the nationalist right.

The government has been trying to force out the court’s judges, who were appointed by the previous right-wing government of the nationalist Law and Justice party (PiS).

Dozens of police guard the entrance to the building as followers of the now opposition PiS gathered for a demonstration over the ousting of court president Bogdan Swieczkowski.

The court’s official X social media account says there has been a “coup d’etat.”

Poland’s president, a right-wing independent, calls off a flight to Senegal for an official trip so that he can return to Warsaw.

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