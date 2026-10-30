Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 30, 2026

Man shot dead in southern town of Tel Sheva

30 October 2026, 10:40 pm
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A man has been shot dead in the southern Bedouin town of Tel Sheva.

According to police, the man was wounded and brought to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba, where he was declared dead.

Police say they are investigating the incident and searching for the suspects involved. The incident is believed to be criminal in nature, not terrorism, and based on a dispute between two families, police add.

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