Trump says Iran ‘wants to talk,’ and US still ‘has time’ to negotiate

US President Donald Trump says that Iran wants to keep holding negotiations, claiming that the US “has time” to do so.

Speaking to reporters in the White House, Trump is asked about talks with Tehran: “There are talks, they want to talk, they keep talking,” he says. “We have time, frankly.”

He asserts that the war with Iran is “not a typical war” and is not costing US taxpayers much money, claiming that any money spent “we made up for in Venezuela like by 10 times.”

“I spent a lot of money in order to get rid of a nuclear weapon, which we’ve done,” he claims.

.@POTUS on Iran: "There are talks. They want to talk. They keep talking… We have time, frankly." pic.twitter.com/JtkbZcDsmM — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 30, 2026