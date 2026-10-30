Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 30, 2026

Trump says Iran ‘wants to talk,’ and US still ‘has time’ to negotiate

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US President Donald Trump (R) speaks during an event with Stephen Hubbard, following his release from a Russian penal colony, in the Oval Office of the White House on October 30, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Tierney L. Cross/Getty Images/AFP)
US President Donald Trump (R) speaks during an event with Stephen Hubbard, following his release from a Russian penal colony, in the Oval Office of the White House on October 30, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Tierney L. Cross/Getty Images/AFP)

US President Donald Trump says that Iran wants to keep holding negotiations, claiming that the US “has time” to do so.

Speaking to reporters in the White House, Trump is asked about talks with Tehran: “There are talks, they want to talk, they keep talking,” he says. “We have time, frankly.”

He asserts that the war with Iran is “not a typical war” and is not costing US taxpayers much money, claiming that any money spent “we made up for in Venezuela like by 10 times.”

“I spent a lot of money in order to get rid of a nuclear weapon, which we’ve done,” he claims.

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