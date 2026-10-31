Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, October 30, 2026
Flavio Bolsonaro says he left Brazil because he is the victim of ‘persecution’
Former conservative presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro said Friday that he fled Brazil to the United States because he was a victim of “persecution” in his country.
“The persecution began even sooner than I imagined,” the senator said during an Instagram livestream in which he discussed his decision to flee after he lost in a presidential election and his Brazilian passports were canceled.
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