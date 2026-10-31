Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 30, 2026

Flavio Bolsonaro says he left Brazil because he is the victim of ‘persecution’

By AFP Today, 3:50 am
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Former conservative presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro said Friday that he fled Brazil to the United States because he was a victim of “persecution” in his country.

“The persecution began even sooner than I imagined,” the senator said during an Instagram livestream in which he discussed his decision to flee after he lost in a presidential election and his Brazilian passports were canceled.

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