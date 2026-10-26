Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

El-Sayed campaign disavows PAC ad linking US inflation to Israel

By JTA Today, 12:00 am
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Abdul El-Sayed’s Senate campaign has disavowed a pro-Palestinian group’s new ad that critics say invokes antisemitic tropes about US support for Israel.

The ad comes from Rebellion PAC, which is fronted by left-wing political commentator Cenk Uygur. It depicts a couple in a supermarket saying they cannot afford groceries because they have to set money aside “for killing Palestinians.” It concludes by stating that the Michigan Democrat’s GOP opponent “is for they/them,” referring to Israelis.

In a statement to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, an El-Sayed campaign representative says the ad “is not affiliated in any way” with his campaign and that it did not speak for him.

“Abdul is focused on pushing back against Trump’s agenda that is raising prices for Michiganders,” campaign spokesperson Roxie Richner says in the statement. “No one speaks for Abdul but himself and his campaign.”

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