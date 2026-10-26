Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 26, 2026

Syria says death toll in Jordan strikes rises to 8

By AFP Today, 11:52 pm
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Syria says the death toll in Monday’s strikes in its south has risen to eight, as Jordan says it had targeted “terrorist organizations” after a deadly jihadist attack on a church.

Health officials say “hospitals in Daraa province have received eight victims, including an elderly man and three children,” in addition to four wounded, raising an earlier toll of five dead.

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