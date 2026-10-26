Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, October 26, 2026
Syria says death toll in Jordan strikes rises to 8
Syria says the death toll in Monday’s strikes in its south has risen to eight, as Jordan says it had targeted “terrorist organizations” after a deadly jihadist attack on a church.
Health officials say “hospitals in Daraa province have received eight victims, including an elderly man and three children,” in addition to four wounded, raising an earlier toll of five dead.
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