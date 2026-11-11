Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Dozens of extremist Haredi protesters block highway outside Beit Shemesh, Jerusalem light rail

By Noam Lehmann Today, 9:36 pm
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Police use a water cannon against extremist ultra-Orthodox men blocking the Jerusalem light rail in protest of the arrests of draft-dodging yeshiva students, November 11, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)
Police use a water cannon against extremist ultra-Orthodox men blocking the Jerusalem light rail in protest of the arrests of draft-dodging yeshiva students, November 11, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Dozens of extremist Haredi men and boys this evening blocked Route 38 outside Beit Shemesh and the light rail on Jerusalem’s Jaffa Street, footage shows, reportedly in protest after the military detained yeshiva students who failed to enlist.

Police say officers declared both protests illegal and used force to disperse rioters.

Route 38 has reopened and officers are still working to restore order in Jerusalem, police say.

Haredi news outlet Kikar HaShabbat reports the protests follow the arrest of three students from an ultra-Orthodox yeshiva in Jerusalem, who were arrested on Route 90 while driving back from the Dead Sea overnight Monday-Tuesday.

The three were sentenced yesterday to 20 days in the military’s Prison 10 after police found they have standing draft orders against them, according to the site. The reason they were stopped in the first place is unspecified.

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